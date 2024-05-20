Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that he could be considered a three-term president if he clinches a win in the elections this coming November.

Speaking to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and quoted by The Hill, Trump questioned whether he would be a two- or three-term president if he secures a win in the 2024 presidential election.

“You know, FDR 16 years, almost 16 years, he was four-term. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three term or two term?” he asked the crowd.

“Are we three term or two term if we win?” Trump added. Someone could be heard shouting “three” as he continued to speak.

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned extending his stay in the White House, an idea he suggested while on the campaign trail in 2020.

However, Trump has more recently shut down the proposition of seeking a third term, which is barred by the Constitution.

Presidents are restricted to just two terms of office under the 22nd Amendment. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four terms in office before the amendment was enacted but died early on during his fourth one.

Trump told Time magazine in an interview last month that he would not be in favor of challenging the 22nd Amendment.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” Trump said in the interview.