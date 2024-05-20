Holocaust survivor and Honorary President of the Israel Heritage Foundation Jerry Wartski joined Arutz Sheva - Israel Ntional News to discuss an issue that has drawn significant controversy in Israel - a trend of comparing the October 7th massacre to the Holocaust.

''Our time in Europe was completely different. Nobody was supposed to know what they were doing, so everything was quiet. Over here, unfortunately, everything was right on the street. The Nazis were hiding it, and only years later did we see the documents. Here, they uploaded to social media as it was happening. I think that they lined up the people in all the colleges ahead of time." also uh you're connecting now to the to the protest you're saying that was also prepared everything was prepared I believe that now you know

He addressed the controversial comparison: "We have the IDF because we have a state of Israel. At that time, we had nobody. It still reminds me of a lot of things that I've been trying to forget. You cannot live with it, you cannot think about it every day, and then over here you see it again.''

Wartski lamented Israel's failure to counter misinformation. "People don't remember, that's why you need propaganda to follow it and to wake people up. Israel needs to tell its story much stronger."

He has simple advice regarding the anti-Israel narrative: "There's nothing to be done about it. You have to do what you're doing to stay alive."

He believes the pressure from the USA is predicated on the approaching 2024 elections: "Biden wants to run for President, so he's changing his face a little bit, and we suffer for it."

Wartski believes that the rise of antisemitism on campuses was arranged in adance of the war. "I believe that this was set up ahead of time, like any other uprising. You work on it, set it up, and this is what has been done. It's definitely hate, and it shows us that we need a little bit of propaganda of our own."

Wartski is convinced that despitethe hardships, Israel has chosen the correct course. ''I believe that Israel is doing the right thing, and I don't see anything else that they can do besides defending themselves.''