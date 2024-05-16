תיעוד: איתור משגר רקטות על ידי רחפן והשמדתו צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the 401st Brigade battle team under the command of the 162nd Division, continue to lead the raids in eastern Rafah.

During the offensive, soldiers from Unit 414 working in the 401st Brigade battle team, flew drones that located loaded launchers that were ready to launch long-range missiles into Israeli territory.

The military noted that "these launchers served the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip and launched (missiles) at Israeli territory during the recent months. The launchers were destroyed.

During a raid on an additional launch site, the forces located a central and complex launch infrastructure in the Rafah area containing dozens of launchers attached to one another and rockets ready for launch.

The launch infrastructure was used in recent months to launch rockets at Israel and was destroyed.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל