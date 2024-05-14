Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he is discussing the need to pressure Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing after the Egyptian government closed its side of the crossing in response to Israel's seizure of the Gaza side of the crossing from the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Yesterday, I spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Baerbock about the need to persuade Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing to allow the continued delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza. Today, I will discuss the matter with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani," Katz wrote on X.

"The world places the responsibility for the humanitarian situation on Israel, but the key to preventing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza is now in the hands of our Egyptian friends," the Foreign Minister added.

"Hamas will not control the Rafah crossing - this is a security necessity on which we will not compromise," Katz said.