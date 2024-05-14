Two employees of the World Health Organization were hit by gunfire near the Rafah crossing on Monday evening. One of them was later pronounced dead at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

It is not yet known whether they were hit by IDF fire or by terrorists. Israeli security forces launched an investigation into the incident.

The Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General confirmed that a staff member from the UN Department of Safety and Security was killed near the European Hospital in Rafah and added that the Secretary General had called for a full investigation.

Meanwhile, IDF troops fighting in eastern Rafah and on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, continued to operate during the night against additional terrorist targets.

A team from the Givati Brigade launched a targeted attack on Hamas targets in the eastern Rafah area. During the attack, the forces eliminated a number of terrorists in face-to-face encounters and located weapons and rocket launchers. The weapons were confiscated and the launchers were destroyed.

Other soldiers raided the terrorist infrastructure in the area in a targeted manner, and during their activity destroyed terrorist infrastructure and confiscated weapons found in a school in the area.