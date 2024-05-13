Two soldiers from the Yahalom Unit were seriously wounded today (Monday) in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The soldiers were wounded when terrorists fired mortars at IDF forces in the area of the Rafah Crossing. Six other soldiers were moderately wounded in the attack.

In addition, a contracting company employee working on behalf of the Defense Ministry was seriously wounded and two other employees were moderately wounded in southern Gaza.

Last night, a soldier from the Givati Brigade was seriously wounded in a battle with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. On Saturday, two soldiers from the Golani Brigade were seriously wounded by friendly fire while providing assistance to the forces operating in Gaza.

In the meantime, IDF forces fighting in eastern Rafah attacked Hamas targets in the area, eliminated terrorists in face-to-face encounters and located weapons and rocket launchers. The soldiers destroyed terrorist infrastructure and confiscated weapons found in a school.

At the same time, IDF forces are operating in the Jabalia area, where several terrorists were eliminated after close-range battles. With the cooperation of the Air Force, many underground infrastructures and fighting spaces were destroyed. In one of the attacks, a military building where a squad of Hamas terrorists gathered was destroyed. The IDF is also operating in the Zeytun area, where weapons and various terrorist infrastructures have been located.

In the raid, an ammunition depot was found in the house of a Hamas operative. In one of the attacks, the forces in cooperation with the Air Force killed a sniper who was attempting to ambush soldiers.