The Palestinian Authority has told Israel that it will not control the Rafah Crossing under Israeli military control, and will not accept control over parts of Gaza, an Arab source told Sky News Arabic.

Sky News Arabic also said that the US is the one pressuring Israel to reopen the Rafah Crossing and transfer control of it to the Palestinian Authority - which has rejected the proposal.

According to the source, Israel offered the Palestinian Authority to control the crossing prior to the end of the war, but the PA conditioned its agreement on Israel's acceptance of a plan which would lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Last week, Al Akhbar reported that Majid Faraj, head of intelligence matters for the PA, is trying to restart operations through the Rafah Crossing, which is now under IDF control.

However, a short time later, the PA official charged with "civil affairs," Hussein al-Sheikh, officially declared that the PA "rejects in any form guardianship of the Rafah Crossing and attempts to harm Palestinian sovereignty over it in cooperation with Egypt."

Egypt has also refused to coordinate with Israel regarding supplies to Gaza.