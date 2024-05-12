President Isaac Herzog launched an emotional project to commemorate and honor the fallen and murdered in the Swords of Iron war.

The project will be accessible from the President's House website and will display personal items and memorabilia belonging to the fallen and murdered, which were presented to the President and his wife by the bereaved families during their meetings over the past seven months.

Since the beginning of the war, President Herzog and the First Lady have held hundreds of meetings with bereaved families who lost their loved ones fighting on the battlefield and in the attack by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

During the meetings, the bereaved families shared moving stories, symbolizing milestones in the lives of their loved ones and as a symbol of the life they lost and presented the President and his wife with mementos commemorating the lives of their loved ones.

Among the many items that can be found on the unique site is a photo of the favorite drink of Sergeant Segev Schwartz, a bottle of 'Spring', in a special edition released in his memory. Segev was a combat soldier in the Nahal Brigade and fell in battle at the Sufa outpost on October 7th.

Irהבקבוק לזכרו של סמל שגב שוורץ ז"ל צילום: דוברות

Another moving memento is a model of the map of Israel with an engraving of a poem, written by late Corporal Dan Ganot, a deputy commander in the Unit for Coordination of Enforcement Operations in the Israel Police, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the State of Israel. Dan fell during the fierce battles in the defense of Kibbutz Be’eri against the murderous terrorists.

המפה של רפ"ק דן גנות ז"ל צילום: דוברות

In addition to these mementos of fallen soldiers, there are also many of those murdered in the regional kibbutzim and at the Nova festival in Re’im.

One of them is a sticker in memory of Eden ben Rubi, who was murdered at the Nova festival in Re’im, with the sentence that represented Eden: "For all the experiences I have gone through until today, it will take thousands of pages to write them all down."