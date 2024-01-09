The Gush Etzion Regional Council on Wednesday announced the passing of Sergeant Major David Schwartz, a resident of Elazar.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman eulogized Sergeant Major David Schwartz mourned, “Our beloved David, you fell as a hero in our righteous war for our existence in our country.”

Reserve Sergeant Major David Schwartz was 26 years old and a resident of Elazar, the husband of Meital and the son of Sara and Yair. He was a combat soldier in the 8219th engineering battalion, of the 551st Hatzei Ha’esh (Arrows of Fire) formation. He fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

David is also survived by his five brothers. He studied at Derech Avot High School and in the Hesder program at Yeshivat Har Etzion.

He is mourned Wednesday morning in Elazar, and the community, and council teams are comforting the family.

In a eulogy for Sergeant Major David Schwartz, Ne’eman, said, “Our beloved David, you fell as a hero in our righteous war for our existence in our country. You sacrificed your life for our sake so that we can live here with pride. To the dear Schwartz family, we embrace you at this difficult time.”

Funeral details will be announced at a later time.