Speaking at an event recognizing the extraordinary achievements of immigrants to Israel at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of the news of the mass shooting terror attack against a community Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia

President Herzog stated: “At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach."

“Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment, as we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them, and we pray for those who lost their lives. We send our warmest strength from Jerusalem," he added.

“We repeat our alerts time and again to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society,” the President concluded.

At least three people were murdered and dozens were wounded in the shooting.