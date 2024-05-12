IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari comments on Israel's operation in Rafah IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Saturday night published a statement in English in which he commented on the IDF’s precise operation in the Gazan city of Rafah.

“The Israel Defense Forces is continuing its precise operation against Hamas in Rafah as part of our efforts to achieve an enduring defeat of Hamas and bring all our hostages home,” he said.

“Our operations against Hamas in Rafah remain limited in scope and focus on: tactical advances; tactical adjustments; and military advantages — and have avoided densely populated areas.”

“Since the start of our precise operation against Hamas in Rafah we have eliminated dozens of terrorists, exposed underground terror tunnels and vast amounts of weapons,” continued Hagari. “Prior to our operations we urge civilians to temporarily move towards humanitarian areas and move away from the crossfire that Hamas puts them in.”

“Our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza,” the IDF Spokesperson stressed.

“Over the last few days we facilitated the entry of 200,000 liters of fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing; we facilitated and coordinated the opening of a new field hospital in Central Gaza; and we are operating to enable the flow of humanitarian aid to Rafah through the Salah Al-Din Road.”

“Over the last few days alone, we were all reminded why our pursuit against Hamas is vital: Hamas fired rockets from Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing — the very crossing that Israel uses to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” stated Hagari.

“And on Friday night, Hamas fired 9 rockets from Rafah at the Israeli city of Be’er Sheva, hitting a children's playground.”

“We will continue fulfilling our mission of achieving an enduring defeat of Hamas and bringing our hostages back home,” concluded Hagari.