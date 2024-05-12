Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters took over the Manhattan Bridge on Saturday night, The New York Post reported.

The demonstrators blocked vehicles on the bridge’s upper level, stalling traffic, according to images posted on X.

They initially gathered near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before heading northwest onto the bridge and into Manhattan, according to reports.

They linked arms and slowly marched across the span, chanting, “We don’t want your f***ing war,” while cops gathered on the Manhattan side, eventually meeting the group and trying to round them up.

Some of the protesters, as well as journalists on hand reporting on the demonstration, were taken into custody.

Anti-Israel demonstrations have been on the rise in New York, as well as in other cities across the US, since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the war in Gaza which followed.

Earlier this week, a Jewish man was assaulted during an anti-Israel demonstration intended to disrupt the Met Gala.

In late March, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Radio City Music Hall ahead of President Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser as part of a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” demonstration.

“Free, free Palestine!” the group chanted. Others yelled “F—k Joe Biden” and “Genocide Joe has got to go!”

A month before that, multiple anti-Israel protesters were arrested after they used cars to halt traffic at the Brooklyn Bridge and two major tunnels during rush hour.

The NYPD reported a spike in antisemitic crimes in New York City in March.

There were 43 antisemitic incidents in the five boroughs reported to police in March, more than double the 17 reported in February.