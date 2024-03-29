Palestinian protest in the heart of New York

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night ahead of President Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser as part of a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” demonstration, The New York Post reported.

The droves of angry demonstrators surrounded the iconic venue on Sixth Avenue, where former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were to join Biden for the fundraiser.

“Free, free Palestine!” the group chanted. Others yelled “F—k Joe Biden” and “Genocide Joe has got to go!” over the sounds of drums pounding, according to The New York Post.

At least one demonstrator had been arrested for disorderly conduct, sources said.

Many protesters waved Palestine Liberation Organization flags while others held signs denouncing Biden and the Democratic Party as “war criminals.” Other signs read: “End all US aid to Israel.”

Fox News reported that some of the protesters continued to interrupt all three presidents during their remarks on Gaza, with multiple yelling "blood on your hands."

Anti-Israel demonstrations have been on the rise in the US since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the war in Gaza which followed.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel blocked the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport.

Last month, multiple anti-Israel protesters were arrested after they used cars to halt traffic at the Brooklyn Bridge and two major tunnels during rush hour.

Biden has faced numerous anti-war protests during his events in the months since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Earlier this week, Biden responded to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who interrupted his health care speech in North Carolina, saying that "they have a point".