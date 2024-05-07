A Jewish man was assaulted during an anti-Israel demonstration intended to disrupt the Met Gala last night (Monday), video posted to social media shows.

In the video posted by Jew Hate Database, the victim can be seen wearing a sudra, a rectangular piece of cloth worn as a headdress or scarf in many Mizrachi Jewish communities. Sudras are ancient and are mentioned multiple times in the Talmud. The sudra worn by the victim featured a Star of David.

A group of anti-Israel protesters confronted the Jewish man, with one of them grabbing the sudra away from him. The victim attempted to grab the sudra back, at which point multiple assailants attacked him, hitting him repeatedly in the head and upper body.

The victim eventually escaped, with about ten demonstrators chasing him down the street.

A witness to the assault said that she recorded a video on her phone in which the attacker's face could be seen and brought the video to the police.

The assault occurred during a demonstration in which anti-Israel protesters, blocked from the site of the Met Gala by police, vandalized a World War 1 and and Civil War memorial in Central Park, writing "Gaza" and "Free Gaza" on the memorials and burning an American flag in front of the World War One memorial.