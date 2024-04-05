Antisemitic crimes in New York City spiked in March, reversing a month-by-month decline in the number of anti-Jewish incidents recorded by the NYPD, New York Jewish Week reported on Thursday.

There were 43 antisemitic incidents in the five boroughs reported to police last month, more than double the 17 reported in February, according to the report.

Anti-Jewish crimes in New York City spiked after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, with 69 incidents in October and 62 in November. However, the rate declined after that, with 31 incidents in both December and January, and 17 last month. March’s tally was the highest so far this year.

Recent incidents of antisemitism in New York City included two attacks on a kosher restaurant within four days.

In December, a man was indicted on multiple hate crimes in connection with allegedly punching an Israeli tourist in Times Square after making antisemitic remarks including, “Hamas should kill more of you."

In addition, anti-Israel protesters have caused chaos in and around the city, including an incident when protesters caused delays at JFK Airport as they blocked the Belt Parkway, a major thoroughfare used by vehicles to travel to the airport.

Days earlier, 26 protesters were arrested during an anti-Israel demonstration that blocked a road to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In another incident, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center in New York City.

Last week, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Radio City Music Hall ahead of President Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser.

The droves of angry demonstrators surrounded the iconic venue on Sixth Avenue, where former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were to join Biden for the fundraiser.

“Free, free Palestine!” the group chanted. Others yelled “F—k Joe Biden” and “Genocide Joe has got to go!” over the sounds of drums pounding, according to The New York Post.