The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is currently holding the largest-ever global influencer summit against Antisemitism at The Glasshouse in New York City.

The event, “Voices for Truth: Influencers United Against Antisemitism,” was hosted in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together more than 300 social media influencers, celebrities, and thought leaders to address rising antisemitism and combat misinformation about Israel. Among them were New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bravo Host and Producer Andy Cohen, social media influencer Montana Tucker, and others.

The two-day summit opened earlier this week with powerful remarks from Mayor Eric Adams and Andy Cohen, emphasizing the importance of combating antisemitism at all levels of society and Jewish pride. This set the tone for engaging discussions and presentations.

“You are now on the precipice to decide which direction we go in. You only have to pick up your device to change the course of history,” said Mayor Adams. “This is your moment to use your platforms to change the course of what we’re experiencing across the globe. There’s no room for hate in our city or on our globe. We can turn this around.”

Cohen said, “Be proud of being Jewish and don’t shy away from showing it publicly. And sometimes the simplest displays or gestures are the strongest and most effective. Many of you have large social media platforms, and that simply by representing Jewish culture with pride to your followers, you will have more of a far-reaching impact than you may even realize.”

After the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, many Jewish influencers have faced increasing levels of hate and lost brand deals for defending Jews and standing with Israel. This summit provided a platform for these voices to unite, share experiences, and strategize on effectively using their platforms to counter antisemitism.

“We live in a world in which lies become truth, truth becomes a lie, victims become aggressors and aggressors become victims,” said Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis. “But know this: Those who started this war will be defeated. We will not be victims of violence anymore. Enough. Enough.”

“This is our chance to make a difference. To stand up for Jewish people and our values and the protection of minorities. To stand by is not an option anymore. Bring back activism and community leadership as a way of life,” said Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM.

Montana Tucker was awarded the CAM Impactful Activism Award by Natalie Sanandaji, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre and CAM Public Affairs Officer, for her social media activism and video raising awareness on the loss lives and survivors at the Nova Music Festive on Oct 7th.

“Jews today have a voice, we are strong, we are powerful, and we are resilient. We are fortunate to have social media to use our platforms to reach people all the around the world.” said Tucker. “We have experienced brand deals fall through, death threats, but we’ll continue to fight every single day, and we will not give up.”

Grammy-nominated artist Matisyahu joined the thought-provoking fireside chat about the modern-day fight against antisemitism, followed by a live musical performance that inspired attendees.

Sanandaji shared her powerful story of survival, bringing attention to the ongoing impact of terrorism and the importance of resilience in the face of hate.

“For me and many others, October 7th represents the loss of freedom and belonging, the loss of safety,” she said. “When I saw the news broke out, I was devastated, and I was determined for the world to put a human face behind this tragedy, putting a name and a face to the startling statistics.”

The first day of the summit concluded with a call to action, encouraging attendees to continue using their platforms to educate, inspire, and combat antisemitism in all its forms.