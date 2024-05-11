Staff Sergeant Ariel Tsym, 20, fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday.

Tsym, a resident of Modi'in, fought in Battalion 931 of the Nahal Brigade. On Friday, he fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Tsym was promoted from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant posthumously.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family, and will continue to support them," the IDF said.

On Friday, four IDF soldiers from Tsym's battalion fell in battle in Gaza: SGT Itay Livny, 19, from Ramat Hasharon, SGT Yosef Dassa, 19, from Kiryat Biyalik, SGT Ermiyas Mekuriyaw, 19, from Be'er Sheva, and SGT Daniel Levy, 19, from Kiryat Motzkin.

At the time, it was reported that in addition to the four soldiers who were killed, an officer and a soldier from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were seriously wounded.