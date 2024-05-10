The IDF has cleared for publication that four soldiers from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers are SGT Itay Livny, 19, from Ramat Hasharon, SGT Yosef Dassa, 19, from Kiryat Biyalik, SGT Ermiyas Mekuriyaw, 19, from Be'er Sheva, and SGT Daniel Levy, 19, from Kiryat Motzkin.

During the same incident in which the four were killed, an officer and a soldier from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were seriously wounded. In addition, two soldiers from the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade were seriously wounded in the southern Gaza Strip. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical care at a hospital and their families were informed.

A preliminary investigation found that at 8:30 a.m., the soldiers launched an assault on a school in the Zeitoun neighborhood where Hamas terrorists were identified. While moving toward the location, the soldiers were hit by an explosive device on the wall of a building or walked into an area with multiple explosives.