The Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) has announced that it is leading a delegation to Israel during May, aimed at uplifting the spirits of the families of the fallen and the IDF soldiers who have been fighting since October 7th, as well as offering courage and hope to the families of hostages taken during the October 7th massacre, with the goal of expediting their safe return home.

Led by IHF Executive Vice President Dr. Joseph Frager, Executive Director Rabbi David Katz, and Honorary Chairman Mr. Jonathan Burkan, the delegation will be joined by ambassadors and delegates.

As a special addition to the trip, IHF Honorary President and Holocaust survivor Mr. Jerry Wartski will join the delegation as a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Jewish people. This Shabbat, the IHF will celebrate a milestone birthday, honoring Mr. Wartski's 94th year.

The IHF stated that the trip “reaffirms our unwavering commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of Israel in their time of need, honoring the memory of the fallen, and celebrating the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people.”