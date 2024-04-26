18-year-old Noga Weiss, who was held hostage by Hamas for 50 days, recounted the story of her captivity and how a terrorist wanted her to marry him and raise her children.

"Their moods would always change," she told Channel 12 about the terrorists who guarded the hostages. "Sometimes they would play cards and joke with us, but then someone would say something they didn't like, and one suddenly would leave the room and come back with a pistol."

One day, she was moved to a different house and her treatment changed. "Suddenly an Arab woman with a hijab entered the house. It took me time to understand that the person I was looking at was my mother. I didn't know that she was alive and she didn't know that I was alive, I didn't even think of that situation. I was sure I was the only one left."

Noga quickly understood why her mother Shiri was brought there. One of the Hamas terrorists brought her because he wanted her permission to marry Noga: "He said that he wanted them to reunite us so she could give permission, he literally brought a ring, and told me, 'Everyone will be released and you will stay in Gaza, you will marry me and have my children.' He asked my mother if she approved.

"So we tried a fake laugh so they wouldn't shoot us in the head. Until mom got mad and yelled at him and said she wouldn't allow it," her sister recalled.

She recounted how for the entire time after that incident, she felt threatened by the terrorist: "He brought the ring on the 14th day, he stayed with us until the 50th day, and he kept telling me that I'll stay here with him in Gaza, even after everyone is released, and I will raise his children."