A total of 19 victims of Wednesday's strike on Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel are hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

One of the victims is in the ICU in critical condition. Three others, in serious but stable condition, are also in the ICU. The rest of the victims, whose injuries were light or moderate, are in the surgical and orthopedic wards of the hospital.

Dr. Michael Weiss, head of the hospital's trauma unit, said that five of the victims underwent operations on Wednesday, and other than the individual in critical condition, none of the victims' lives are in danger.

It is believed that the kamikaze drone which exploded in Arab al-Aramshe was an Iranian-made HESA Ababil drone.

The Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility for the launches, saying that they launched both antitank missiles and kamikaze drones. The terror group also claimed that they had been launched towards a military target.

Following the attack, the IDF stated, "Over the past hour, a number of launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into the area of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire."

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon where terrorists were operating."