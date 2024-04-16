תיעוד החיסול דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that earlier today (Tuesday), an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon.

Ismail served as a senior and veteran official in several positions of Hezbollah's military wing. His current rank is equivalent to a Brigade Commander.

As part of his position, Ismail was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and anti-tank missile launches toward Israel from the coastal area of Lebanon.

In addition, during the war, he organized and planned a number of terror attacks against Israel.