British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday called the war between Israel and Hamas "terrible" and said that it "must end", AFP reported.

"We continue to stand by Israel's right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists and defend their security. But the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed," Sunak said in a statement.

"This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be released. The aid –- which we have been straining every sinew to deliver by land, air and sea -– must be flooded in," he added.

"Today marks six months since the terrorist outrage of 7th October –- the most appalling attack in Israel's history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War," Sunak said.

"Six months later, Israeli wounds are still unhealed. Families still mourn and hostages are still held by Hamas," he continued.

The British Prime Minister said the children of Gaza needed a "humanitarian pause immediately, leading to a long-term sustainable ceasefire".

"That is the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in, and to stop the fighting and loss of life. For the good of both Israelis and Palestinians -- who all deserve to live in peace, dignity and security -- that is what we will keep working to achieve," he added.

Sunak visited Israel in late October, in a show of solidarity following the Hamas massacre several weeks earlier.

During the visit, Sunak met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "We absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, and to return its hostages."

Shortly after the Hamas massacre, Sunak attended a vigil for the victims at Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Speaking at the service, Sunak told those in attendance that he stands with them in solidarity.

The British Prime Minister spoke to Netanyahu in mid-February, telling him he was “deeply concerned” about the loss of lives in Gaza.

A Downing Street spokesperson said after the conversation that Sunak also expressed the UK's concern on the "potentially devastating humanitarian impact" of an Israeli military operation in Rafah.