תקיפות חיל האוויר בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Thursday night, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Ashkelon, Kfar Aza, and Sderot.

During the barrage on Sderot, a rocket landed in a residential neighborhood in the city. No injuries were reported.

Responding to these launches, IDF artillery struck the launch areas in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF fighter jets struck a number of terror targets in the launch areas, including launch pits, operational meeting points, and terror tunnel shafts.

Though the recent launches provide evidence that Hamas is still operating out of northern Gaza, the terror group continues to demand that the IDF evacuate the area and allow the civilian population - which largely supports the October 7 massacre - to return home.

Israel is willing to allow a gradual return to northern Gaza, provided that no terrorists return with the civilian population, but has expressed unwillingness to compromise further, in a fashion which will sacrifice the IDF's ability to prevent a second massacre.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are continuing to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities in Khan Yunis. IDF tanks struck a compound rigged with explosives, located military equipment and guns, and destroyed underground terrorist infrastructure. Also, an IDF fighter jet struck and eliminated two terrorists located in a military compound. Furthermore, in another activity, IDF tanks and aircraft eliminated a number of terrorists and IDF troops located weapons in the area.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of Al Amal in Khan Yunis, where the forces located grenades and improvised explosive devices in incriminated compounds during a targeted raid.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a number of compounds rigged with explosives in the area of IDF troops. Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck over 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, terror tunnels, command centers, a weapons storage facility and additional military infrastructure.

