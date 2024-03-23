Red Cross vehicle on its way to release hostages

Israel has agreed to allow 2,000 Gazans a day to return to their homes in northern Gaza, beginning two weeks after a hostage swap begins to be implemented, Al Jazeera reported.

The report also said that Israel rejected Hamas' request to release 30 terrorists serving life sentences in exchange for each female soldier, offering instead to release five terrorists who would be named by Hamas.

According to the Qatari network, Israel requested the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul be released in exchange for the release of terrorists who were freed in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and rearrested after further terror activity.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.