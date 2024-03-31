An IAF aircraft on Sunday struck a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operations room operating out of the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Several terrorists from the organization were in the operations room.

After an extended battle procedure, the operations room and the terrorists in it were struck in a precise manner to reduce civilian casualties in the area of the hospital.

The IDF emphasized that Al-Aqsa Hospital was not harmed and is operating as usual.

"The location of the operations room and the terrorist who operated in it in the courtyard of the hospital serves as additional proof of the methodical use of humanitarian and medical infrastructure as a cover for terror activities by terrorist organizations," the IDF stated.

Earlier in the day, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital while preventing harm to civilians, patients, and medical teams. Over the past day, the IDF eliminated terrorists barricaded in the area in close-quarters combat and located weapons in the area of the hospital.

During IDF activity in the area of Rimal in the northern Gaza Strip, several compounds used to launch anti-tank missiles and where snipers operated were struck by IAF aircraft. One of the terrorists that carried out the attacks on the troops was eliminated in the strikes.

IDF troops are also continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, where over 15 terrorists were eliminated over the past day. In one incident, a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a tunnel shaft and approaching a military compound near IDF troops was struck and eliminated by an IDF fighter jet. In a separate incident, a terrorist cell approaching IDF soldiers was eliminated by precise sniper fire.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 80 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, compounds in which Hamas terrorists were located, and additional terrorist infrastructure.