The IDF reported a significantly severe incident that occurred at the end of last month during a "captivity" workshop as part of the Air Force's 191st Pilots Course.

15 cadets at the final stage of the prestigious military course were sentenced to three to six days detention, depending on the severity of their acts.

The cadets, who were scheduled to graduate at the end of the month after three years of training, participated in a closed weekend workshop at an isolated civilian hotel, intended to process their experiences and allow them to rest.

The workshop also included classified content as part of the training, and therefore demanded a high level of isolation from civilians.

However, an Air Force investigation found that the cadets were visited by family members and spouses in violation of guidelines, and even consumed alcohol.

The IDF stressed that this was a clear violation of the rules, which could harm information security, and that the conduct was "contrary to Air Force values."

The investigation also found that the commander of the course, a major, violated procedures and allowed the cadets to consume alcohol during a group meeting. The officer was summoned to a command review board, and based on the findings, significant command measures are expected to be taken.

The IDF stated that the visits themselves hurt the objective of the captivity workshop, which was meant to be held in total isolation, and the incident is being examined very seriously.

Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar praised the swift and professional response of the Flight School commander but stressed that even during a period of prolonged operational strain, no leniency will be given on ethical matters: “There will be no easing of standards on ethical issues that form the foundation of the corps’ values.”

In addition, the Air Force commander instructed that the role of the commander be reinforced across all training frameworks and that efforts be made to strengthen the values guiding the IDF as a whole and the Air Force in particular.