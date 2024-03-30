Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday night responded to the interim report of the Independent Review Group led by Catherine Colonna.

Colonna, a former French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, visited Israel earlier this month to collect information on the connections between UNRWA staff and the Hamas terror group.

"The interim report of the Independent Review Group is an attempt to cover up UNRWA's failures in order to enable the refunding of the agency," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Despite the detailed information presented by Israel about the deep penetration by the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations into UNRWA in Gaza that showed, among other matters, that more than 2,000 UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organizations, that one-fifth of UNRWA school principals and deputy principals are Hamas personnel and that tunnels or other terrorist infrastructures were found in more than 30 UNRWA facilities, the group's interim report did not even include the simple statement that UNRWA should fire or refrain from employing members of Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

"All the proposals for cosmetic reforms offered by the group are meaningless and ignore the real problem that UNRWA is part of the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas."

The Ministry stressed, "The committee's conclusions are another stain on the UN and on the UN Secretary-General."

"Israel calls on the donor countries not to allow their taxpayers' money to flow through UNRWA to terrorist organizations, and to divert this funding to other humanitarian organizations in Gaza."