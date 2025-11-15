MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beiteinu) sent a sharp letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, demanding immediate funding for the implementation of the UNRWA laws in eastern Jerusalem.

Malinovsky explained that the Finance Ministry has not yet transferred the funds it committed to, which is delaying the transfer of health, education and sanitation responsibilities to state authorities.

In her letter Malinovsky noted, "Following the oversight reports of the Knesset Committee on Internal Affairs regarding the matter, your ministry explicitly committed to fund the education and health sectors as part of implementing the UNRWA laws in East Jerusalem. Unfortunately, the ministry under your leadership is repeatedly and seriously violating its commitments. To date, no budget has been transferred on your behalf, not even a single shekel. Furthermore, you refuse to authorize a one-time payment of approximately NIS two million, required for the Jerusalem municipality's organization to clear the garbage."

Malinovsky emphasized that the legislation's significance is not symbolic, and noted, "The enactment of the UNRWA laws is not merely symbolic. It is a highly important sovereign and practical step aimed at stopping the activity of a terrorist organization operating in the sovereign territory of the State of Israel. In the absence of funding and implementation by your ministry, UNRWA continues to operate freely in Israeli territory. In this way, your failure strengthens our enemies and deepens the damage to the state's security."

Malinovsky also warned that the funding delay could lead to legal damage to the UNRWA laws themselves, and wrote, "Your negligence in failing to fund the health and education sectors, and in particular the issue of garbage removal, could lead to the laws being overturned in the Supreme Court due to their lack of practical implementation. I demand that you act at once to implement the law, and prevent the continued contempt of the rule of law on the soil of the State of Israel."

The Finance Ministry told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that it has forwarded the budget request to the Finance Committee, where the committee is expected to decide on the matter.