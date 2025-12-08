דגל ישראל על מבנה אונר"א יואב דודקביץ/TPS

Police forces raided this morning (Monday) the headquarters building of the UNRWA agency in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, which has been inactive since legislation was passed last year banning the organization’s activity in Israel.

According to UNRWA’s statement, during the raid the forces conducted a search of the offices and seized equipment. The police said the operation was carried out to enforce a property seizure order due to an outstanding debt owed by the agency.

A UNRWA source told the Qatari TV channel Al-Araby that during the raid the phones of security guards on site were also confiscated.

At the end of the operation, the police officers were filmed hoisting a large Israeli flag over the roof of the building.