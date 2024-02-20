Security data published this evening (Tuesday) on Kan News show the profound and close relationship between Hamas and UNRWA, the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Organization, which Israel is trying to expel from Gaza.

The data shows that out of approximately 12,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza, 440 are terrorists participating in active fighting against Israel.

About 2,000 more are registered Hamas operatives, but not members of the military wing. Another 7,000 UNRWA employees have a first-degree relative who is a Hamas terrorist.

All in all, close to 9,500 out of 12,000 UNRWA employees, are connected to the terrorist organization, i.e. four out of five UNRWA employees have ties to Hamas.

המטה המרכזי של אונר"א ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Last week, IDF forces located Iranian technological devices, that apparently originated in China, at the Hamas headquarters under the UNRWA building in the Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the findings are being analyzed by the IDF and Shin Bet, and they are using them to devise quality intelligence products.

About a week ago, the IDF revealed that they had found many servers and drives located under the UNRWA headquarters that served Hamas and showed the connection between the two organizations. Now, the recent findings prove a direct connection to Iran.

A server farm and other technologies, including databases, were destroyed during the military operation, and 120 terrorists were eliminated. The fighters raided the organization's offices, following preliminary intelligence information from the Shin Bet and a tunnel previously found under the headquarters of UNRWA.

This all happened when the soldiers reached the shaft through a tunnel located near a UNWRA school.