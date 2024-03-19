תקיפות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA, led by the 162nd Division, the 401st Brigade, and Shayetet 13 special forces are continuing precise operations in the Shifa Hospital to thwart terrorism.

The troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and located weapons in the area while avoiding harm to civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment. Thus far, the troops killed over 50 terrorists and apprehended approximately 180 suspects.

The Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the central Gaza Strip and kill terrorists in the area. In one incident, a terrorist who fired at the troops was eliminated within several minutes in a coordinated effort between the brigade's ground troops and tanks.

During IDF activity in the area of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis, the troops and the IAF killed terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area, including one from which anti-tank missiles were launched at the troops two days ago.

On Monday evening, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari spoke to the media about the fighting in Gaza and Sunday night's operation in Shifa Hospital, revealing footage of Shayetet 13's clash with terrorists at the site.

He noted that over 200 terrorists were arrested during the operation, and over 20 were eliminated.

לוחמי שייטת 13 בהיתקלות עם מחבלים בבית החולים שיפא דובר צה"ל

In the hospital, the soldiers found terror funds intended for distribution among Hamas terrorists within the hospital, along with a large number of weapons. IDF forces are continuing their operational activities and searches of the area.