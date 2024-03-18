IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari on Monday evening spoke to the media about the fighting in Gaza and Sunday night's operation in Shifa Hospital.

In his statements, Hagari revealed footage of Shayetet 13's clash with terrorists in Shifa Hospital.

לוחמי שייטת 13 בהיתקלות עם מחבלים בבית החולים שיפא דובר צה"ל

He noted that over 200 terrorists were arrested during the operation, and over 20 were eliminated.

In the hospital, the soldiers found terror funds intended for distribution among Hamas terrorists within the hospital, along with a large number of weapons. IDF forces are continuing their operational activities and searches of the area.

Following IDF and ISA intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas terrorists in the Shifa hospital, IDF and ISA forces conducting precise operational activity in the compound eliminated Faiq Mabhouh, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas' Internal Security. He was also responsible for coordination of Hamas terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.

Faiq Mabhouh was eliminated in an encounter with the troops while armed and hiding in a compound at the Shifa hospital, from which he operated and advanced terrorist activity. Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated.