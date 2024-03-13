A Wednesday morning aerial strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon has left two people dead, reports said.

Lebanon is attributing the attack to Israel, and has claimed that it was carried out by means of a UAV.

The victims of the attack have not yet been identified. However, according to Al Arabiya, Hamas terrorist Hadi Mustafa was killed in the explosion.

A short time after the strike was reported, Hezbollah launched a missile towards Israel, setting off sirens in Hanita, but the missile fell short and landed in Lebanese territory.

Earlier on Wednesday, two missiles landed in an open area in Israel's Golan.