Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday sent a personal letter to the Emir of Qatar's mother, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, on the occasion of Ramadan and for the release of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

In the letter, Netanyahu wrote, “Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the strength we hold when we come together to uphold the values of peace and humanity. It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values that I wish to address a matter of great urgency and importance-the plight of the Israeli abducted and held by Hamas in Gaza. The pain of their families, who await their return, resonates deeply within our hearts, reminding us of the preciousness of life and the importance of coming together to protect it.”

“Woman to woman, it's imperative to address that among the hostages, 19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships. Reports of sexual abuse and rape are horrifying, and such acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated. It is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity and values,” added the Prime Minister’s wife.

“I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages,” she continued.

“Your involvement could be instrumental in bringing them home, offering a beacon of hope to their families, and taking a significant step toward peace and reconciliation. Your voice and influence can profoundly improve their plight, and I implore you to take a stand against such atrocities. We cannot remain silent or stand back when the dignity and safety of women are at stake,” the letter concluded.