Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant sailed on Sunday together with Navy troops near the shores of Gaza to assess the work planned for the establishment of a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Minister was joined by the Commander of the Israeli Navy, Head of COGAT, Military Secretary, and Commander of the Navy’s Ashdod Arena, and was briefed on the work undertaken to establish a naval pier and routes that will enable the distribution of aid to civilians.

“I am currently patrolling off the coast of Gaza together with the Commander of the Israeli Navy and Head of COGAT, to take a closer look at how they are starting to prepare the infrastructure required for a maritime corridor,” Gallant stated.

Describing the process, he said it is "designed to facilitate aid directly to civilians and in this way, it advances [our goal] of overthrowing Hamas’ rule in Gaza. We will facilitate aid via the maritime route that is coordinated with the United States (security and humanitarian aspects), with the assistance of the U.A.E. on the civilian side. It will include the appropriate inspections in Cyprus, and the goods will be brought by international organizations with American assistance.

“We will work so that the aid reaches those in need and not those who do not, he added and concluded: "I would like to thank the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Commander of the Navy, and Head of COGAT for their efforts and dedication.”

credit: אלעד מלכה

