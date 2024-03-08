Aid to Gaza airdropped by the US

The US military carried out its fourth airdrop of aid into Gaza on Friday, a US official told Reuters.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer more details on the airdrop, including its location or number of meals delivered.

President Joe Biden announced last week that the US will begin airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza in the coming days.

A day later, the US conducted its first such airdrop, with 38,000 meals being delivered along the Gaza coastline.

Biden announced on Thursday during his State of the Union speech that the US military will also build a temporary port in the coming weeks on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to enable delivery of humanitarian aid by sea.

