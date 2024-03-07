Israel has returned dozens of bodies taken from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis last month.

The bodies were taken following suspicions that bodies of Israeli hostages were being held in the hospital.

Upon examination, however, it was discovered that the bodies were of Gazans, not Israeli hostages.

Thus far, the IDF has removed around 400 bodies from Gaza for the purpose of determining if they belong to Israeli hostages.

In January, it was reported that Israel had transferred around 100 bodies to Gaza. Sources in Gaza told Reuters that the bodies included "victims of the war," as well as bodies taken from cemeteries.