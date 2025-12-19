Al Jazeera published a report about the emigration from the Gaza Strip, supported by Israeli-affiliated organizations and with Israeli encouragement.

According to the report, the emigration takes place via two main routes: the Ramon Airport in southern Israel, directly to a third country, or through the Allenby Crossing to Jordan and from there to their final destination.

The report also states that so far, 7,000 Palestinian Arabs have left the Gaza Strip. Among the emigrants, some with the help of Al-Majd Europe, which, according to the report, operates through a shell company under a humanitarian guise, and enjoys political and security support from the highest echelons of the Israeli government, including the Population Authority and the Defense Ministry.

The Al Jazeera report claims that Israel is exploiting the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, using digital deception and fictitious NGOs to collect data on Gaza residents and facilitate their transfer to countries in Asia and Africa, thereby serving what it describes as Israel’s strategic plan to empty the Gaza Strip of its population.