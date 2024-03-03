Defense Minster Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Sunday visited IDF troops on the Gaza order, and heard from the division commander about the ground operation in Khan Yunis and the destruction of terror infrstructure above and below ground.

"As a result of the extended fighting being carried out on the ground, we are even making contact with eliminated enemy forces, even with terrorists who are captured and who tell us a great deal, and also with information - computers, communications rooms, and so on. This information is examined, investigated, and sends us on to the next locations," he said.

"We are dismantling neighborhood after neighborhood, and one thing is clear: Every place where the IDF decides to act, the division, the command, do their work, and at the end the result is clear. There is no one who will help the terrorists. It is only a matter of our decision regarding what we will deal with first and what [we will deal with] second. We will not end this war until we eliminate Hamas. There will not be such a situation. There will not be Hamas as a ruling organization, no matter how long it takes.

"The entire IDF is experimenting here with things that it did not do for many years, and we are in the middle of dealing with this issue.

"The IDF machine is working. Do your work - you are contributing an important contribution to this matter, and we have the obligation and the merit, each one in his position, to carry out this task, and afterwards to return home and complete everything after it is all ended."