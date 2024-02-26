The IDF's 162nd Division located a network of underground terror tunnels connecting the north and south of the Gaza Strip. The forces gained operational control over the tunnel shafts, investigated the tunnels, and then destroyed a large part of the network.

The terror tunnel network connects the Turkish hospital bordering the central camps to the Israa University building in the south of Gaza City and reaches as far as the Zeitoun area.

This tunnel network is used by Hamas terrorists to move between different brigades in the Gaza Strip, including the Central Brigade to the Gaza City Brigade - among them the Nuseirat, Sabra, and Zeitoun battalions.

Inside the tunnels, the troops located rooms including toilets, storage facilities for weapons and combat equipment, a branching tunnel shaft network, as well as the bodies of terrorists left in the tunnel.

"Hamas has spent millions of dollars building an underground network of terror tunnels used for its military activities below schools, hospitals, and residences across the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to operate to locate and dismantle Hamas’ subterranean network of terror," the IDF stated.