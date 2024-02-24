The IDF on Saturday struck a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

"Earlier today, an IDF aircraft identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Matmoura," the IDF confirmed. "A short while after, IDF fighter jets struck the weapons storage facility where the terrorists were located."

"Following the strike, secondary explosions occurred, indicating that large quantities of weapons were stored there."

The IDF added, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck an operational command center used by Hezbollah’s Radwan forces in the area of Baraachit, as well as launch posts and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Jabal Blat in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar."

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF identified a Hezbollah terror cell entering a military compound in Lebanon, and struck the cell.

"An IDF drone identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon," the IDF said then. "A short while ago, an IDF fighter jet struck the Hezbollah military compound where the terrorists were located."

"Over the past few hours, IDF fighter jets struck additional Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Rab El Thalathine, Ayta ash Shab, and Blida. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in a number of locations in southern Lebanon."