On Saturday morning, the IDF reported, "Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah launch posts and terror infrastructure in the area of Jabal Blat. Additionally, a Hezbollah observation post was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab."

"Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in order to remove threats in the areas of Hanine and Marwahin in southern Lebanon."

On Saturday evening, the IDF updated, "Throughout the day, a number of launches were identified toward the areas of Arab al-Aramshe, Hanita, and Har Dov. The IDF struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon."

"In addition, throughout the day, an IDF drone identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon. A short while ago, an IDF fighter jet struck the Hezbollah military compound where the terrorists were located.

"Over the past few hours, IDF fighter jets struck additional Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Rab El Thalathine, Ayta ash Shab, and Blida. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in a number of locations in southern Lebanon."