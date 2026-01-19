The IDF on Monday struck terror infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck military structures used by Hezbollah to conduct drills and training for terrorists and for planning and advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

During the terrorists' training at the facility, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various weapons.

Likewise, the IDF struck tunnel shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Over the past few months terrorist activity was identified at these sites.

During the strikes, the IDF also targeted launch sites and military structures used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF stressed, "Hezbollah's activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel."