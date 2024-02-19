Israel expects that the high-intensity fighting in Gaza will continue for around another six weeks to two months, during which there may also be a military operation in Rafah, four Israeli officials told Reuters.

The sources said that the IDF believes there is a possibility the IDF will significantly damage Hamas' remaining abilities, preparing the ground to reduce the war's intensity.

Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official, told Reuters that Israel does not intend to accede to international requests not to conduct a military operation in Gaza. He explained, "Rafah is the last bastion of Hamas control and there remain battalions in Rafah which Israel must dismantle to achieve its goals in this war."

An Israeli source said that a floating jetty may be constructed north of Rafah, allowing international aid and hospital ships to arrive by sea, thus avoiding the need to use UNRWA.

An Israeli defense official noted, however, that the Gazans will not be allowed to return to northern Gaza.

Melamed said that the only thing that might influence Israel's decision to operate in Rafah would be if Hamas handed over the hostages it took on October 7. Such a step, however, "would only delay the advance on Rafah unless it is coupled with the demilitarization of the city and surrender of the Hamas battalions there."

It was also reported that Israel believes that both Hamas' leaders and the hostages are in Rafah.