Troops from the Northern Gaza Brigade have been operating in recent months along the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip in order to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites, both above and below ground.

The Northern Gaza Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, dismantled a Hamas underground tunnel route, approximately two kilometers in length, in the area of Beit Lahia.

The IDF stated that "IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the security of the State of Israel."