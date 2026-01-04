פעילות כוחות צה"ל בתרגיל באוגדה 80 דובר צה"ל

Forces from the IDF's 80th Division, led by the Southern Command in cooperation with the National Land Training Center, completed a large-scale, multi-branch, inter-agency exercise in the area and Red Sea arena.

The drill included complex offense and defense scenarios, with close coordination between the IDF and the various security forces.

Among the scenarios practiced were: surprise terrorist attacks from sea and land against multiple settlements and military outposts in parallel, providing air support to ground forces, rescuing trapped individuals, responding to mass casualty events, evacuating the wounded, closing intelligence gaps, and management of command and control during combat.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות חיל הים בתרגיל בזירת ים סוף דובר צה"ל

Participants included IDF forces, other security agencies, Magen David Adom (MDA), and Israel Police. The exercise took place alongside ongoing operational activity in the area, including prevention of smuggling.

“The IDF will continue to conduct regular drills in order to ensure high readiness, strengthen cooperation among all forces, and ensure the security of the area's residents and all the citizens of the State of Israel."