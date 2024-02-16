IDF supplies humanitarian aid to Nasser Hospital IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF clarified on Friday that it did not target generators at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, despite claims otherwise.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that on Friday morning “a report was received concerning the interruption of generator activity, resulting in the failure of electrical systems within the hospital. Contrary to the allegation, IDF troops did not target the generators.”

“The troops were instructed to ensure the continuous functioning of the hospital. However, despite the generator malfunction at the hospital, all vital systems continued to operate throughout the day based on the existing Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system in the hospital,” it added.

“During the day, upon receiving the report of the hospital generator malfunction, IDF troops worked to repair the generator, while simultaneously Shayetet 13 special forces brought in an alternative generator to the hospital. These actions were carried out in close coordination between the IDF and the hospital administration through officers of the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (CLA),” the IDF said.

“In addition to bringing in an alternative generator, the IDF supplied food for infants and water to the hospital. The CLA also coordinated with international aid organizations to supply diesel fuel to maintain hospital activity,” the statement continued.

“The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law against Hamas, which systematically operates from within hospitals and civilian infrastructure.”

The statement also confirmed that medications with names of hostages were found at Nasser Hospital during the precise and limited operational activity inside.

“The source of the medications and their use are being reviewed. Additionally, weapons were located within the hospital compound,” the IDF said.

