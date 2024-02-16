The PA Foreign Ministry commented on the plan to establish a Palestinian state. “The Palestinian state is not a gift or favor from Netanyahu, but rather an entitlement under international law.”

The statement accused Netanyahu of ignoring international law and consensus. “Netanyahu once again challenges the international and American consensus on the right to end the occupation of the Palestinian state. He declares his rejection of UN and international recognition of such a state and presents his traditional conditions and dictates to the world and the Palestinian people with the aim of suppressing any efforts or ideas regarding a state for the Palestinian people.”

The PA points out why they think Netanyahu acts as he does: “First and foremost, and as usual, his rejection of any international intervention, of international resolutions, and offers for peace are in order to keep negotiations underway indefinitely. He also resorts to misleading countries by claiming that the path to the solution is direct negotiations between the two parties so that the Palestinian people and their rights remain hostage to Netanyahu, who disposes of them according to his colonial and personal interests and buys himself more time for personal ends. To present to our people only what is consistent with their racist colonial projects, framed as moral generosity, has nothing to do with international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

The statement accused Netanyahu of 'political terrorism': “The Ministry believes that the positions of Netanyahu, who has thwarted all forms of negotiations, are political terrorism par excellence and confessions of his goals of genocidal war against our people. Those countries that want to understand the real goals of settlement and annexation of the West Bank, including Jerusalem now have a clear explanation. Netanyahu wants the negotiations with the aim of thwarting them in preparation for successive waves of wars and violence.”

It called on the nations of the world to force Israel to comply: “While the Ministry welcomes the international initiatives and efforts made to stop the war against our people, protect Palestinian civilians, and open the political horizon to resolve the conflict on the basis of ending the occupation and realizing the Palestinian state, it stresses that Netanyahu’s positions must continually strengthen the convictions and efforts of those countries and deepen this movement to force the occupying state to submit to the will of the international community for peace."

The PA concluded with a call for more concrete action to support a state of Palestine"Practical measures and steps must be taken in this direction, most notably supporting the Palestinian efforts to establish the State of Palestine, to obtain full membership in the United Nations, the initiative of America and Western countries to recognize the state, and a binding UN resolution in the Security Council to end the occupation and enable our people to exercise their right to self-determination in its homeland.”