Senior Channel 13 News security commentator Alon Ben-David stated that people should not believe the shows of confidence put on by the Hamas terrorist organization, as Hamas is on the verge of collapse and its members are running scared.

In a column for Maariv this morning (Friday), Ben David explained that "out of the 24 battalions of Hamas, only 6 battalions remain that function and Hamas also knows that the IDF is within decisive distance of disbanding them as well. Under siege, the remaining commanders are trying to manufacture a semblance of control in the area."

According to Ben David, the IDF has been encountering "exhausted terrorists who come out of tunnels and surrender all over the Strip. They say that they ran out of air and water and that they haven't heard from their commanders in weeks. This is what the collapse of a military organization looks like."

Ben David concluded, "If in the first two months of the war, Hamas controlled and managed the distribution of aid, in the third month it was already forced to fight and use force against the hungry masses, and in recent weeks Hamas members have been seen storming the trucks along with the masses in the hope of grabbing a piece of the aid."

Yesterday, Major General Ghasan Alyan, head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), wrote on the unit’s X account on Thursday that, for three days, the UN has not collected about 500 trucks of humanitarian aid that are waiting on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The trucks are awaiting collection and distribution by UN organizations after their contents underwent an Israeli security inspection.

“It is the third day in a row that hundreds of trucks are not picked up. The UN needs to scale up their operations,” Alyan wrote in the post.